Woman opens up about attempted suicide in new book, shares story of mental illness to help others

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Imagine being so lost in a mental disorder that you view death with envy.

That’s the story of Sonja Wasden. Bipolar disorder at one point destroyed her life and dramatically affected her family and friends.

She struggled with the disorder for nearly all of her life.

When she hit 35, her husband had her committed against her will to a psychiatric hospital, and that’s when her treatment began.

Her story is detailed in her book, “An Impossible Life,” which she wrote along with her daughter Rachael Siddoway.

Wasden joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” with a message that mental health doesn’t discriminate.

