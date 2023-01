All Indiana

Woman shares life-changing story in her book ‘Kidnapped’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No one expects to be kidnapped when planning a trip to Africa.

Well, that’s exactly what happened to author, Lorna Greyling‘s husband.

On Thursday’s “All Indiana,” Greyling described all the details of the fear and pain she and her husband felt in her book “Kidnapped.”

