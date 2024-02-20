Women may benefit more from exercise than men; Man sues Powerball for not honoring numbers

Women may benefit more from exercise than men; Man sues Powerball for not honoring numbers

In a recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, it was revealed that women might derive greater benefits from exercise compared to men, particularly concerning heart disease prevention.

Analyzing data from over 400,000 adults aged 27 to 61, researchers observed that women showed significant risk reduction with less intense physical activity compared to men.

Remarkably, women were able to achieve twice the reduction in heart disease risk at the same level of exercise intensity.

The duration of exercise did not seem to influence the outcomes significantly; rather, the intensity played a crucial role. Surprisingly, strategies like setting goals and tracking activity did not enhance adherence to exercise regimes. Instead, making exercise enjoyable, such as by engaging in activities with friends or joining group sessions, proved more effective.

The recommended regimen includes 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week alongside two days of muscle-strengthening exercises. However, researchers emphasized that any exercise, regardless of intensity, is beneficial.

Meanwhile, in another legal development, John Cheeks from D.C. filed a lawsuit against Powerball, claiming the lottery failed to honor his $340 million jackpot due to an alleged error on their website.

Cheeks asserts that despite purchasing the winning ticket for the January 7th drawing in 2023, the posted numbers on the website were later changed, depriving him of his rightful winnings.

The Powerball website agency admitted to mistakenly publishing Cheeks’ winning numbers on the D.C. lottery website but contends that the error was corrected promptly.

Cheeks’ attorneys argue that past instances of similar errors resulted in winners being paid out, citing a case from 2013.