All Indiana

WonderRoad Music Fest organizer talks about June shows

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Billed as the Midwest’s largest contemporary music festival, WonderRoad Music Fest will return to Garfield Park in June with three different stages, food, and arts and crafts.

Dan Kemer, a partner at Indianapolis event management company MOKB Presents, stopped by “All Indiana” on Thursday to encourage people to buy their tickets now.

Kemer shared what’s planned for the festival, what food will be available there, and how to get to the festival since parking is limited at the Indy Parks facility.

WonderRoad will be June 17 and 18. Two-day general-admission passes for adults start at $135 with a $30.28 service fee, according to the WonderRoad website.