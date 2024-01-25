Working to prevent, detect, and prosecute human trafficking

Heather Maravilla and Kenneth Allen, representatives from the Indiana Youth Services Association, are scheduled to appear on a public platform to shed light on the ITVAP (Indiana Trafficking Victim Assistance Program) and its significant contributions to the community.

Their discussion holds particular relevance as it coincides with National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, emphasizing the crucial role played by ITVAP in addressing the pressing issue of human trafficking.

Maravilla and Allen will elaborate on the program’s initiatives, strategies, and impact, underscoring its commitment to supporting victims and fostering awareness within the community.

This informative session promises to provide valuable insights into the ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking in Indiana.