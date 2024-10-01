Search
WWE ‘NXT’ premieres tonight on WISH-TV

by: Dylan Hodges
WWE “NXT” is set to debut tonight on WISH-TV, with action starting at 8 p.m. “NXT” superstar Trick Williams is preparing to face Ethan Page for the men’s “NXT” championship. In an interview, Williams discussed the challenge of competing at such a high level, recalling a recent intense match. “I never saw somebody get their head hit that many times and get up to live and tell the story,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey, Williams spoke about the motivation that drives him, saying, “I hate being held back … just the idea of that motivates me.” He shared how overcoming challenges from his past has fueled his success in the ring. Williams also expressed gratitude for the support he receives from fans, noting how their energy gives him strength. “The more energy the people give me, the more energy I have to give back,” he added.

Williams, who has become an inspiration for young wrestling fans, highlighted the importance of connecting with children in the audience. “I think about myself when I was a kid … seeing these superstars and thinking my dreams are possible,” he said.

As “NXT” moves to the CW Network starting October 1, Williams expressed excitement about the expanded reach. “This is a lot more houses that we’re gonna be in … we got the best two-hour show in the world,” he stated.

Looking forward to his match against Ethan Page, Williams is eager to reclaim his title, stating, “I feel that my title was taken from me unjustly.” The highly anticipated title fight will air tonight as part of “NXT’s” regular programming, which will be available on the CW Network every Tuesday at 8 p.m.

