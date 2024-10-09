Search
WWE’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods visit ‘All Indiana’

WWE superstars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods featured in “Scare Tactics”

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “All Indiana” host Cody Adams jumped online Thursday to talk with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods from WWE Superstars.

Beginning Oct. 1, World Wrestling Entertainment’s “NXT” began airing at 8 p.m. Tuesdays on WISH-TV.

A special programming note: Tuesday night’s WWE “NXT” will re-air at 8 p.m. Saturday on WISH-TV.

The CW Network first announced last year that it would become the official broadcast home of the “NXT” series starting in October 2024. WISH-TV is an affiliate of the CW Network.

“NXT” joined a growing roster of live sports on the CW Network, including ACC football and basketball games airing on Saturdays and LIV Golf.

The CW Network will also broadcast the NASCAR Xfinity Series starting in 2025.

Xavier Woods, Naomi, and Kofi Kingston attend the 2024 Boys & Girls Clubs of America Gala at Coca-Cola Roxy on Sept. 18, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Derek White/Getty Images)

