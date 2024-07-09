Yacht Rock Revue: Bringing classic hits to life

Since 2007, Yacht Rock Revue has taken audiences on a musical journey through classic hits. Founded in Atlanta, GA, this 10-piece band is made up of Nicholas Niespodziani, Peter Olson, Greg Lee, Mark Dannells, Mark Bencuya, David B. Freeman, Keisha Jackson, Kourtney Jackson, Jason Nackers, and Ganesh Giri Jaya. They blend their unique styles with the smooth yacht rock sound.

Yacht Rock Revue has shared the stage with music legends like Peter Beckett (Player), Steve Augeri (Journey), John Driskell Hopkins (Zac Brown Band), Robbie Dupree, Elliot Lurie (Looking Glass), and John Oates. In 2023, they joined Kenny Loggins on his farewell tour. In 2024, they will tour with Train and REO Speedwagon on the “Summer Road Trip” Tour.

Besides playing covers, they also create their own music. Their debut album, Hot Dads In Tight Jeans (2020), shows the lasting appeal of the yacht rock genre. Their live album, Between the Moon and New York City, was released on January 22, 2024, along with a PBS Special filmed on July 7, 2023.

In 2023, Yacht Rock Revue sold over 146,000 tickets. Their energetic performances bring fans together, creating a community that loves music and the yacht rock vibe. They also give back by supporting charities like The Giving Kitchen and Hop on a Cure, spreading good vibes beyond their music.

Yacht Rock Revue is going on tour again, ready to share their infectious energy and love for music with even more fans.