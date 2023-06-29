Yaso Grill brings tropcial flavors to Indianapolis

Today’s Tasty Takeout features Yaso Grill, known for its modern twist on Jamaican cuisine.

Owners Jermaine Dennis and Ja’Net Edwards-Dennis visited the show. They brought many delicious Jamaican foods such as their classic Jerk Chicken, Coconut Curry Shrimp, JD’s Oxtails, and Jerk Baby Back Rib combo. They also featured their newest menu item, their vegan Jamaican Spinach Patty.

Located in Fountain Square, Yaso Grill’s menu varies from its fish dishes and curry meals to its Jerk Pork Steak.

Visit Yaso Grill to enjoy the delicious and authentic flavors of Jamaica.