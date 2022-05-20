All Indiana

Yet-to-be-titled Broadway-bound musical comes to Indianapolis

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Non-profit Indiana arts organization, Discovering Broadway Inc., is working with Broadway producers, directors, actors and musicians to give Central Indiana residents a behind-the-scenes look at Broadway in the making for the first show of 2022. The yet-to-be-titled Broadway-bound musical focusing on addiction and recovery will premier tomorrow night at The Cabaret.

Performer Maya Lagerstam and Discovering Broadway director Joel Kirk joined us today to share more information about the show!

Tickets are available for purchase here.

