Yolanda Adams in Indy August, September for two shows

Gospel artist Yolanda Adams, one of the best-selling gospel musicians of all time, joined the show to discuss her upcoming performances in Indianapolis. Adams, who has sold millions of albums worldwide, is a four-time Grammy Award winner, a six-time NAACP Image Award recipient, and the first gospel artist to win an American Music Award. In addition to her music career, she hosts a nationally syndicated morning radio show.

Adams is set to perform at the Indiana State Fair and will also be part of Kirk Franklin’s “The Reunion Tour 2024” at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 21st. The tour features a star-studded lineup, including Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, and the Clark Sisters. Adams described the tour as a powerful and joyous experience, filled with laughter and camaraderie among the artists, who have known each other since their teenage years.

She shared her excitement about being part of the Indiana State Fair, where she previously visited but is now performing for the first time. Adams also provided tips for those attending the tour, advising fans to wear comfortable shoes and prepare for an energetic, uplifting show that blends music and faith.

Adams reflected on the enduring impact of her music, particularly songs like “The Battle is the Lord’s,” which have resonated with audiences for decades. She emphasized the importance of gospel music in inspiring and uplifting listeners, reminding them of the temporary nature of life’s challenges and the hope that lies ahead.

Adams encouraged fans to attend the Reunion Tour, describing it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience. She looks forward to connecting with her audience and delivering a memorable performance. The interview concluded with Adams expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to share her music and faith with others.