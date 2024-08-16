Yolanda M. Smith: “The Brandthrupist” to launch BRANDfluence in Indianapolis

Yolanda M. Smith, widely known as “The Brandthrupist,” is turning heads this month as she appears on the cover of Speakers Magazine.

Yolanda is set to launch a significant personal branding event called BRANDfluence in Indianapolis on August 17th.

At BRANDfluence, Yolanda will share her expertise on how to turn personal brands into powerful tools for success.

She understands the importance of a strong personal brand, especially in today’s social media-driven world.

Her approach is both engaging and inspiring, offering practical tips that will resonate with a wide audience.

Yolanda’s insights are expected to empower attendees, helping them to elevate their brands and achieve their goals.

Her presence on the cover of Speakers Magazine and her upcoming event underlines her influence in the field of personal branding.