Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Yolanda M. Smith: “The Brandthrupist” to launch BRANDfluence in Indianapolis

Yolanda M. Smith: “The Brandthrupist” to launch BRANDfluence in Indianapolis

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Yolanda M. Smith, widely known as “The Brandthrupist,” is turning heads this month as she appears on the cover of Speakers Magazine.

Yolanda is set to launch a significant personal branding event called BRANDfluence in Indianapolis on August 17th.

At BRANDfluence, Yolanda will share her expertise on how to turn personal brands into powerful tools for success.

She understands the importance of a strong personal brand, especially in today’s social media-driven world.

Her approach is both engaging and inspiring, offering practical tips that will resonate with a wide audience.

Yolanda’s insights are expected to empower attendees, helping them to elevate their brands and achieve their goals.

Her presence on the cover of Speakers Magazine and her upcoming event underlines her influence in the field of personal branding.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Pharmacist blamed for deaths in...
National News /
Women of Fishers Police Department...
Multicultural News /
Southport mayor defends decision to...
I-Team 8 /
Bridging cultures with IU’s Haitian...
Multicultural News /
IMPD honors fallen Officer Jake...
I-Team 8 /
Political strategists blast Hogsett’s handling...
All Indiana Politics /
Hogsett to sign executive order...
Political News /
Tennessee family’s lawsuit says video...
National News /