Young Professionals of Central Indiana Charity Gala returns

Get ready for the highly anticipated Young Professionals of Central Indiana Charity Gala, as it returns with its annual Kentucky Derby-themed event at The Heirloom on Friday, September 8.

This prestigious occasion promises a night of glamour and giving, where young professionals from the region come together to support a worthy cause.

The evening will feature a special address by Luke Zhang, shedding light on the organization’s mission and the significance of this exciting event.

With the allure of the Kentucky Derby as its backdrop, the gala is sure to be a memorable blend of style, philanthropy, and community spirit.