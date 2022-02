All Indiana

‘Your Safe Retirement Roadmap’ author shares tips to save, plan for retirement

Today, Americans are living longer than any generation before us, but having an amazing quality of life in our retirement years requires some serious preparation and planning.

That’s where people like Frank Gutta, certified public accountant and personal financial specialist, come in.

He’s created a roadmap to help you arrive at retirement without ever running out of money.

It’s all in his book, “Your Safe Retirement Roadmap.”