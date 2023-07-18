Youth-2-Greatness brings Grub, Grooves & Games to The Amp

Get ready for an evening of fun, food, and entertainment at Grub, Grooves & Games! Hosted by Y2G Inc., this event promises an unforgettable experience on July 28th from 6-10:00 p.m. at The Amp.

Final Fridays at The Amp is a must-attend event where you can immerse yourself in live music performances that will keep you grooving all night long. Indulge in a mouthwatering selection of delicious food from local vendors, satisfying your cravings as you enjoy the vibrant atmosphere.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there! Grub, Grooves & Games offers a range of adult games that will add a playful twist to your evening. Challenge your friends to friendly competitions and test your skills while creating unforgettable memories.

Join Y2G Inc. for a memorable night filled with great music, fantastic food, and exciting games. Don’t miss out on this incredible event that celebrates community, entertainment, and good times. Admission is free, but securing a $25 ticket (proceeds go back to vendors) comes with perks!

In addition to entry, you’ll also enjoy these delectable treats: