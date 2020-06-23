Youth baseball teams raise money for 11-year-old fighting cancer

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A baseball community is raising money to support an 11-year-old boy who’s battling cancer.

Logan Gellert, a member of the Indiana Nitro 11 and under baseball team, found out he was facing that battle in February. Stage 4 alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare childhood cancer, was the diagnosis. His coach, Chris Poland, found out on Valentine’s Day.

They asked other teams that compete at Grand Park to get involved with helping the Gellert family, and people have risen to the occasion.

“This outpouring of love and support from the baseball world is impressive,” Poland said.

The Nitro joined with the Indiana Bulls to share a special moment with Logan at Grand Park Sports Campus. They’ll host a scrimmage where Logan will open the game by throwing the first pitch to former MLB pro Scott Rolen.

Indiana Bulls President Quinn Moore said, “I hope for this moment he’ll be thinking ‘this is pretty cool.'”

Poland said, “I don’t know what’s going to be going through his mind, but I know what’s going to be going through his body: a lot of energy.”

The first pitch was at 6 p.m. at Field D2 near Lot H of Grand Park. Admission is $10 per person, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Gellert and his family. Before the start for the scrimmage, the teams had already reached $8,400 out of the $10,000 goal of the Logan Gellert IN Nitro GoFundMe campaign.