Zionsville woman opens Dance Fit Club after six-year journey

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — When Erin Johnson decided to get into fitness in 2015, it was because she was trying to get used to life as a stay-at-home mom.

The former teacher and Army wife said she just needed something to get her out of the house and connected to others.

She developed a concept: “We workout because we love our bodies, not because we hate them!” That motto would be the beginning of what would be called Dance Fit Club.

“Dance Fit Club truly is a place you come as you are an realize you are worth it just as you are,” Johnson said. “You don’t come in here to shame yourself into a certain number on a scale to finally find your worth. You show up, dance or stretch freely understanding that you have everything within to be worthy now. We want others to feel that acceptance from day one.”

She started out inviting people to dance fitness workouts at Whitestown Municipal Complex. Johnson says after six months the classes began to boom with 70-100 participants in each session. In 2018, she hired instructors to help her bring the classes to Brownsburg, Carmel and downtown Indianapolis.

She had her eyes on even more expansion until the pandemic brought everything to a stop. From March to June 2020, she gave 50 free public YouTube Dance Fit classes from her home while her daughters, Delaney, Makenna and even her husband, Kenny, joined in.

Johnson said her biggest inspiration when things got tough were the people coming to her classes.

“Their loyalty and dedication amazed me and I knew I couldn’t quit once things forced us outside,” she said. “They kept showing up. I couldn’t quit on them.”

While trying to find more spots to hold her fitness classes, she stumbled upon a space that was available for lease. With the support of her family and a growing number of clients, she decided to open her own studio. On June 14th, the Dance Fit Club had it’s official grand opening at 10830 Bennett Parkway in Zionsville.

Johnson says they offer the first class for free as well as complimentary childcare. She believes one of the fan favorites are the “glow party” special events where participants dance to club music in the dark wearing glowing gear. Dance Fit Club offers classes for all fitness levels including dancing fitness, yoga, belly dancing and hip-hop workshops.

Click here for more class times and additional information.




