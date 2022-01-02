All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: 2022 legislative session begins

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first episode of “All INdiana Politics” in the new year looks ahead to the 2022 legislative session as lawmakers are set to return this week.

Work has already been started on a bill that would essentially ban vaccine mandates in Indiana.

Debate over possible tax cuts and new abortion restrictions is also expected.

Plus, there is a series of bills introduced by Republicans aimed at reducing violent crime in Indianapolis.

