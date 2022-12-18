All Indiana Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’: 2024 governor race; One-on-one with Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two of the state’s best known Republicans are officially in the race this week for Indiana governor.

This week on “All INdiana Politics,” News 8’s Drew Blair sat down with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who talked about her campaign for governor in 2024, how she responds to criticism of the state’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, and what she believes is the future of Indiana’s near total ban on abortion.

Also this week, News 8’s Garrett Bergquist has a one-on-one sitdown with Gov. Eric Holcomb as he enters his final two years in office.

Lastly, the “All INdiana Politics” panel breaks down this week’s politics.