‘All INdiana Politics’: 2024 governor race; One-one-one with Holcomb

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two of the state’s best known Republicans are officially in the race this week for Indiana governor.

This week on “All Indiana Politics,” News 8’s Drew Blair sat down with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who talked about her campaign for governor in 2024, how she responds to criticism of the state’s handling of the COVID-19 crises, and much more.

Also this week, News 8’s Garrett Bergquist has a one-on-one sit down with Gov. Eric Holcomb as he enters his final two years in office.

Lastly, the “All INdiana Politics” panel breaks down this week’s politics.

