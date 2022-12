All Indiana Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’: 2024 senate race

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, “All INdiana Politics” talks to congressman Jim Banks about the new developments in the 2024 race for senate.

Also this week, News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sat down with the next member of Indiana’s congressional delegation, Rep.-elect Erin Houchin and talked about her transition into her new role.

The “All INdiana Politics” panel breaks down this weeks politics.