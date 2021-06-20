All Indiana Politics

All Indiana Politics: Affordable Care Act upheld

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Affordable Care Act takes center stage in this week’s edition of “All INdiana Politics.”

On, Thursday the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the health care reform law — for a third time.

The justices rejected a lawsuit by Indiana and 19 other states trying to get the ACA declared unconstitutional. The 7-2 ruling said the states had no standing to sue.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says the fight isn’t over.

And U.S. Sen. Todd Young is pushing his Endless Frontier Act. Young’s bill is designed to boost U.S. competition with China, specifically in emerging technologies.

Join Phil Sanchez for another edition of “All INdiana Politics,” Sundays at 9:30 a.m., only on WISH-TV.

