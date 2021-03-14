All INdiana Politics: At pandemic 1-year mark, another COVID relief bill signed into law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s episode of “All INdiana Politics,” we’re looking back on one year since the country shut down as the coronavirus spread.

On Thursday, President Biden signed the latest $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill into law. The White House says the $1,400 stimulus checks could hit some accounts with direct deposit this weekend.

Phil Sanchez spoke with White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre just minutes after the president signed that bill.

And Scott Sander talked to an Indiana congressman about his concerns with the new relief bill — including unspent money from the first relief bill.

Brooke Martin talked about the state of the Republican Party in Indianapolis with the newly elected Marion County GOP chairman.

Join us for another edition of All INdiana Politics, at 9:30 Sunday mornings on WISH-TV.