All INdiana Politics: Attorney General-elect Rokita discusses lawsuit seeking to overturn presidential election

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Supreme Court threw out a Texas lawsuit looking to overturn the results of the presidential election — but not before several leading Indiana Republicans expressed support in court.

Why did Indiana join that push? Brooke Martin asks Attorney General-elect Todd Rokita that question.

Plus, the former lawmaker who wants to become the next Indiana Democratic chair talks about the challenging road ahead of the party.

Join Phil Sanchez and Brooke Martin for another edition of All INdiana Politics on WISH-TV.

