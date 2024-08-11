‘All INdiana Politics’ | Aug. 11, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” former President Donald Trump’s running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, accuses Minnesota governor Tim Walz of stolen valor and abandoning his unit. News 8’s Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Dana Black and Republican Whitley Yates, to discuss Vance and his verbal attack on Walz.

Later in the show, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, and his predecessors Mitch Daniels and Mike Pence, celebrate the completion of I-69 and reflect on its development.

Last but not least, Sanchez, Black, and Yates discuss sexual harassment allegations involving Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s former chief of staff and calls for Hogsett to resign.

