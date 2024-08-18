Search
‘All INdiana Politics’ | Aug. 18, 2024

All INdiana Politics | Aug. 18, 2024

by: Jay Adkins
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett faces calls for resignation and Democratic governor candidate Jennifer McCormick reveals her tax plan.

Later in the show, two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Arielle Brandy and Republican Mario Massillamany, discuss Hogsett’s apology to staffers and the resignation question.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

