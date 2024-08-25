‘All INdiana Politics’ | Aug. 25, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” Vice President Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention.

News 8’s Garrett Bergquist speaks with a member of Indiana’s delegation to the Democratic National Convention, who said he wished everyone could have experienced the energy there firsthand.

Economic development officials told lawmakers current commitments to a high-tech research park already have maxed out Lebanon’s water infrastructure.

News 8’s Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Dana Black and Republican Whitley Yates, to discuss Harris’ speech at the Democratic National Convention.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.