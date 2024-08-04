‘All INdiana Politics’ | Aug. 4, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Friday visited Kokomo to discuss the Biden Administration’s investments in electric vehicle manufacturing and infrastructure. Buttigieg would not say if he is making a play to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate.

Later in the show, Republican governor candidate Mike Braun explains his property tax plan that would expand homestead deduction, cap maximum annual increase, and have new transparency rules for referenda.

Last but not least, News 8’s Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Lara Beck and Republican Ali Bartlett, to discuss Buttigieg’s chances of becoming Harris’ running mate, Indiana University’s new free expression policy, and more.

