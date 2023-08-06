All INdiana Politics: August 6, 2023

"All INdiana Politics" airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV. (WISH Image)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s episode of “All INdiana Politics,” former President Donald Trump speaks to the media after facing four charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States in connection with his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Former Vice President and former Indiana Governor Mike Pence speaks to News 8 at the Indiana State Fair and gives his reaction to Trump’s election indictment.

News 8’s Garrett Bergquist sits down with Ronald Morrell Jr., a minister and the owner of an event center in Marion, who is running for mayor of Marion.

Last but not least, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez sits down with two members of Indiana’s best political team, Republican Whitley Yates and Democrat Arielle Brandy, to discuss Trump’s election indictment, Pence’s response to the indictment, and Indiana’s abortion ban being held up in court.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.