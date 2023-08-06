Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

All INdiana Politics: August 6, 2023

"All INdiana Politics" airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV. (WISH Image)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s episode of “All INdiana Politics,” former President Donald Trump speaks to the media after facing four charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States in connection with his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Former Vice President and former Indiana Governor Mike Pence speaks to News 8 at the Indiana State Fair and gives his reaction to Trump’s election indictment.

News 8’s Garrett Bergquist sits down with Ronald Morrell Jr., a minister and the owner of an event center in Marion, who is running for mayor of Marion.

Last but not least, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez sits down with two members of Indiana’s best political team, Republican Whitley Yates and Democrat Arielle Brandy, to discuss Trump’s election indictment, Pence’s response to the indictment, and Indiana’s abortion ban being held up in court.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Death toll from train derailment...
International News /
Lawrence eviction rates drop markedly...
Local News /
IndyHumane to host ‘Karen’ themed...
Local News /
DeSantis’ ‘openly hostile’ politics is...
Political News /
Jamie Foxx apologizes to the...
News /
Overnight airstrikes kill 3 in...
International News /
Simone Biles dazzles in her...
Sports /
Kentucky woman dead after two-vehicle...
Local News /