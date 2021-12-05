All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: Banning employer vaccine mandates, future of Roe v. Wade

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week’s episode of “All INdiana Politics” begins with the push to ban employer vaccine mandates in Indiana.

News 8’s Phil Sanzhez talks to a Republican lawmaker leading the effort, and to Democrats who say it’s politics over good policy.

Plus, News 8’s political experts discuss the future of Roe v. Wade.

