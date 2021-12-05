All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: Banning employer vaccine mandates, future of Roe v. Wade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week’s episode of “All INdiana Politics” begins with the push to ban employer vaccine mandates in Indiana.

News 8’s Phil Sanzhez talks to a Republican lawmaker leading the effort, and to Democrats who say it’s politics over good policy.

Plus, News 8’s political experts discuss the future of Roe v. Wade.

That’s all on “All INdiana Politics,” only on WISH-TV. Also, find WISH-TV’s new “All INdiana Politics” Podcast, a part of the All Indiana podcast network, at wishtv.com.