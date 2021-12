All Indiana Politics

“All INdiana Politics”: Debate over plan to ban vaccine mandates in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On today’s “All INdiana Politics,” hear from lawmakers pushing to essentially ban vaccine mandates in Indiana.

They had a hearing to get public input on the measure.

The event happened as the federal government prepares for an employer-based vaccine mandate.

That’s all on “All INdiana Politics,” only on WISH-TV. Also, find WISH-TV’s new “All INdiana Politics” Podcast, a part of the All Indiana podcast network, at wishtv.com.