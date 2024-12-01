All INdiana Politics | Dec. 1, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” President-elect Donald Trump has filled in the remaining cabinet slots.

Jamieson Greer is Trump’s pick for the next U.S. trade representative, Scott Bessent as treasury secretary, and Scott Turner to lead the Department of Housing and Development.

News 8’s Dakarai Turner speaks with Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, who is stepping down after leading the state’s largest police force for over a decade.

News 8’s Garrett Bergquist speaks with Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch, a Democrat, who said that the key to restoring the city is more housing and better planning.

Bergquist brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Arielle Brandy and Republican Whitley Yates, to discuss Trump’s tariff threats, the Trump cabinet taking shape, and Doug Carter’s successor.