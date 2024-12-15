50°
‘All INdiana Politics’ | Dec. 15, 2024

All INdiana Politics | Dec. 15, 2024

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” I-Team 8’s Tim Spears sat down with Gov. Eric Holcomb as he reflected on his time in office.

Gov.-elect Mike Braun gave a farewell speech to the U.S. Senate.

News 8’s Phil Sanchez brought in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Kip Tew and Republican Tom John, to discuss Holcomb’s legacy, where Holcomb ranks among Indiana governors, and defining moments for Braun in the U.S. Senate.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

