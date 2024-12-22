‘All INdiana Politics’ | Dec. 22, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” News 8’s Garrett Bergquist sat down with Bloomington Sen. Shelli Yoder, Indiana’s new Senate minority leader. Yoder takes over for Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, who was removed after three more female former Senate staff and interns accused him of sexual harassment.

Bergquist speaks with Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker, who is working to help the city become a destination, not just a waypoint.

Bergquist brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Lara Beck and Republican Mario Massillamany, to discuss the government shutdown fight and Taylor being removed from his post as Senate minority leader.