

‘All INdiana Politics’ | Dec. 29, 2024

by: Jay Adkins and Garrett Bergquist
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” News 8’s Phil Sanchez speaks with Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who says her refusal to serve on committees in the new Congress won’t impair her ability to work for her constituents.

News 8’s Garrett Bergquist speaks with Evansville Mayor Stephanie Terry, who says quality of life investments are critical to draw new people and businesses to town.

Bergquist brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Lara Beck and Republican Mario Massillamany, to discuss Spartz sitting out committees, Democrats searching for a new state chair, and 2024 in review.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

