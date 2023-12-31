All INdiana Politics: Dec. 31, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of All INdiana Politics, News 8 Government Reporter Garrett Bergquist brings in Evansville Mayor-elect Stephanie Terry to discuss her priorities as mayor, building on her connections made during her campaign, addressing the housing crisis, partnering with mental health centers, working with other cities, and more.

Later in the show, Bergquist brings in Richmond Mayor-elect Ron Oler to discuss his immediate plans, community policing, cleaning up the April warehouse fire, hiring a new police chief, reactivating neighborhood associations, bringing business back to downtown, and more.

Last but not least, Bergquist brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Dana Black and Republican Ali Bartlett, to discuss the biggest story of 2023, the 2024 legislative session, and the 2024 governor’s race.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.