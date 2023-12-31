Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

All INdiana Politics: Dec. 31, 2023

All INdiana Politics: Dec. 31, 2023

by: Jay Adkins
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of All INdiana Politics, News 8 Government Reporter Garrett Bergquist brings in Evansville Mayor-elect Stephanie Terry to discuss her priorities as mayor, building on her connections made during her campaign, addressing the housing crisis, partnering with mental health centers, working with other cities, and more.

Later in the show, Bergquist brings in Richmond Mayor-elect Ron Oler to discuss his immediate plans, community policing, cleaning up the April warehouse fire, hiring a new police chief, reactivating neighborhood associations, bringing business back to downtown, and more.

Last but not least, Bergquist brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Dana Black and Republican Ali Bartlett, to discuss the biggest story of 2023, the 2024 legislative session, and the 2024 governor’s race.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

NFL flexes Colts’ final game...
Indianapolis Colts /
IMPD investigating fatal crash near...
Local News /
Prepare for a cold start...
Weather Blog /
New Year’s Eve sweeps across...
International News /
Colts beat Raiders 23-20, set...
Indianapolis Colts /
Sen. Fetterman says he thought...
Political News /
US Navy helicopters fire at...
International News /
‘Wonka’ ends the year No....
Entertainment /