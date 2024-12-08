53°
‘All INdiana Politics’ | Dec. 8, 2024

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” The recently-announced Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, is expected to work with Republican leaders to slash federal regulations and significantly reduce spending.

Indiana Senator-elect Jim Banks met with Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth in Washington D.C.

Gov.-elect Mike Braun announced that Dr. Katie Jenner will continue to serve as secretary of education and David Adams will serve as the next secretary of commerce.

The Indiana Supreme Court heard arguments in a historic case that could impact the lives of transgender teenagers.

News 8’s Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Dana Black and Republican Ali Bartlett, to discuss President Joe Biden pardoning his son Hunter, Biden considering preemptive pardons for members of his cabinet, growing backlash from Hegseth’s nomination for secretary of defense, and more.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

