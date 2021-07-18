All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: DWD speaks on unemployment crisis

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — I-Team 8 has spent weeks trying to get answers to your questions on the unemployment crisis in Indiana.

Now we finally have them.

On this week’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” we hear from the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. He explains why some are waiting so long to get benefits and what those who have been asked to repay thousands in benefits should do.

Plus, one Republican Indiana mayor explains why he supports the President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan.

Join Phil Sanchez for “All INdiana Politics,” only on WISH-TV.

