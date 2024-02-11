All INdiana Politics: Feb. 11, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of All INdiana Politics, News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with Hamilton County businessman L.D. Powell to discuss Powell’s congressional run, how his addiction experience spurred him to run, the border crisis, border security, raising tariffs, abortion laws, and much more.

Later in the show, lawmakers are advancing a bill in the legislature that could make associate’s degrees an option for more students who find themselves unable to complete a four-year program.

Last but not least, two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Lara Beck and Republican Mario Massillamany, join the show to discuss Biden’s response to the special counsel report and Trump’s eligibility to remain on the ballot.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.