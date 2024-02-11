Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

All INdiana Politics: Feb. 11, 2024

All INdiana Politics: Feb. 11, 2024

by: Jay Adkins
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of All INdiana Politics, News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with Hamilton County businessman L.D. Powell to discuss Powell’s congressional run, how his addiction experience spurred him to run, the border crisis, border security, raising tariffs, abortion laws, and much more.

Later in the show, lawmakers are advancing a bill in the legislature that could make associate’s degrees an option for more students who find themselves unable to complete a four-year program.

Last but not least, two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Lara Beck and Republican Mario Massillamany, join the show to discuss Biden’s response to the special counsel report and Trump’s eligibility to remain on the ballot.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Pricey Super Bowl: NFL fans...
Sports /
NBA hopes All-Star weekend will...
Local News /
IFD: Two injured in mobile...
Local News /
Is Patrick Mahomes the greatest...
Sports /
Florida deputies corral wayward kangaroo...
Offbeat /
Community Link: OneAmerica
Community Link /
No. 2 Purdue dominates rival...
News /
Skunk rabies spreading in southern...
Health Spotlight /