All INdiana Politics: Feb. 4, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of All INdiana Politics, News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with Congressman Jim Banks to discuss his office photo with Secretary of State Diego Morales, a potential senate border deal, The U.S. response to the death of three troops in Jordan, sister city agreements, and much more.

Later in the show, Bergquist goes into detail on the effects of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration cutting its care program.

Last but not least, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Lara Beck and Republican Tom John, to discuss Secretary of State Diego Morales’ office picture with Congressman Jim Banks, Morales’ endorsement of Banks, Medicaid program cuts, and a potential senate border deal.

