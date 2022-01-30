All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: Filling the Supreme Court opening

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week’s episode of “All INdiana Politics focuses on the Supreme Court opening created by the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.

There is a heated debate on who should be the nominee and U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski explains what she hopes won’t happen.

Plus, News 8’s Phil Sanchez goes one-on-one with Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm to discuss infrastructure, inflation and the economy.

That’s all on “All INdiana Politics,” only on WISH-TV. Also, find WISH-TV’s new “All INdiana Politics” Podcast, a part of the All Indiana Podcast Network, at wishtv.com.