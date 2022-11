All Indiana Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’: Final days before Indiana’s election

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, “All INdiana Politics” talks to the chairs of Indiana’s major political parties as we enter the final days before Indiana’s election.

News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sat down with Republican candidate, Kyle Hupfer and Democratic candidate, Mike Schuml as the election was coming to a close.

Also this week, Indiana’s best political team breaks down their predictions for election night and more.