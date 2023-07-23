‘All INdiana Politics’ for July 23, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Rep. Jim Banks has signaled he will not support former vice president and Indiana governor Mike Pence’s bid for president.

His comments came during an interview with News 8’s government reporter Garrett Bergquist for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics.”

Banks was in the state Senate when Pence was governor. But he’s continues to be one of former president Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters.

Banks said, “I’ve known Mike Pence for a long time. I respect him and appreciate what he’s done for our state and our country. I fully support Donald Trump for president and believe he’s the frontrunner for a lot of reasons but the biggest reason is he’s a fighter for America. I fully expect him to be the Republican nominee and believe that he will beat Joe Biden in the November election in 2024. He has my full support.”

Also in Sunday’s show, Bergquist also talked with a Democratic Senate candidate said federal lawmakers need to factor mental health into far more policy decisions. Dr. Valerie McCray, a clinical psychologist based in Indianapolis who ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2022, launched her 2024 Senate bid in the final weeks of 2022.

To wrap up the show, Indiana’s best political team looks into a report that called Indiana one of the worst states in which to live and work.

