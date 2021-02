All Indiana Politics: Funding for schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s episode of All Indiana Politics, we look at the fight over funding for Indiana’s schools.

Brooke Martin learns why three former state schools superintendents say the current plan isn’t good enough.

And for the first time, we talk with the state’s new chief equity, inclusion and opportunity officer and why she believes Indiana is ready for cultural change.

Join Phil Sanchez for another edition of All INdiana Politics.