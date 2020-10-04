All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: Gov. Eric Holcomb on Indiana’s coronavirus response, mask fatigue

Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All INdiana Politics is your premier source for Indiana politics and policy every Sunday morning on WISH-TV.

On Sunday’s episode, Gov. Eric Holcomb discusses Indiana’s virus response and says he would consider another stay-at-home order if data pointed to it.

Plus, a panel discussion regarding the impact of President Donald Trump’s virus test on the final month of the campaign.

And learn the latest on the deadline for November ballots.

Join Phil Sanchez and Brooke Martin for another edition of All INdiana Politics on WISH-TV.

