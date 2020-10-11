All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: Gubernatorial candidate Donald Rainwater on state’s coronavirus response, mask mandates

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All INdiana Politics is your premier source for Indiana politics and policy every Sunday morning on WISH-TV.

On Sunday’s episode, we hear for Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Donald Rainwater and his thoughts on Indiana’s response to the coronavirus. He also discusses if he would issue a stay-at-home order and his view on mask mandates.

Plus, Tom Lobianco, the Washington, D.C. correspondent for Business Insider, and former Associated Press reporter in Indiana, breaks down Vice President Mike Pence’s debate performance, and what it could mean for 2024.

