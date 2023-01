All Indiana Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’: Holcomb unveils 2023 agenda; lawmakers preview ideas for new session

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, “All INdiana Politics” talked with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb after he unveiled his big agenda for 2023.

Also this week, News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sat down one-on-one with lawmakers from both parties about their ideas for when session begins Monday.

Lastly, the “All INdiana Politics” panel breaks down the week’s politics.