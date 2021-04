All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: Indiana AG Rokita Launches Big Tech Investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On this week’s episode of “All INdiana Politics,” we look at Indiana taking on the big tech and social media giants.

Alexis Rogers talks to Attorney General Todd Rokita about why he says Facebook and Twitter may be breaking Indiana law.

And Phil Sanchez learns more about changing election rules in Indiana: Is it fair to compare the current plan to what’s happening in Georgia?

See that debate on another edition of “All INdiana Politics.”