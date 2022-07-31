All Indiana Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’: Indiana Senate has passed a bill that bans nearly all abortions in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics”, the bill’s author explains how it will still likely undergo significant changes.

Indiana’s Best Political Team also talks about why some anti-abortion groups oppose SB 1, and why there’s still a possibility the legislature will end the special session without giving final approval to an abortion bill.

The Indiana Senate has passed a bill that bans nearly all abortions in Indiana. The bill, which includes exceptions for rape, incest and life of the matter, passed 26-20, the minimum number of votes to still receive Senate approval.