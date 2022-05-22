All Indiana Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’: Inflation and the soaring price of gas

by: WISH Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the latest “All INdiana Politics,” a U.S. representative from Indiana, plus two members of the state’s main political parties, discuss the record-high price for a gallon of gas.

Also, a former Indianapolis mayor says state lawmakers’ plans to overturn a veto of the transgender athlete bill could be harmful .

All that and more in this weeks edition of “All INdiana Politics”.

